Jerome Classic ‘a blast of a night’ for Peninsula athletes

A pair of Ocean Athletics relay teams are celebrating after winning in their age groups at last week’s Harry Jerome International Track Classic.

‘A’ teams from the group took top spot in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m 2004-and-under divisions. The men’s ‘B’ team finished in fourth. In the 4x100m Telus 2006 and under, Ocean Athletics men’s ‘A’ team placed second.

Head coach Maureen de St. Croix described the event as “a blast of a night.”

“Not only did our teams run well, but they had so much fun getting autographs from the Olympians,” de St. Croix said by email.

Held June 28 at the Percy Perry Stadium in Coquitlam, the Classic is described online as “Canada’s longest-running track-and-field event.” It has a 33-year history.

This year, according to officials, served as a launch pad for athletes including Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse, who are preparing for the London IAAF World Championships, set for Aug. 4-13.

De Grasse won the Jerome 100m.

Other local athletes who fared well included Semiahmoo Secondary’s Alexa Porpaczy – who, in April, qualified to be part of the Canadian national team that is to compete this month at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas – who placed second in women’s high jump. White Rock runner Luc Bruchet – who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics – placed sixth in the men’s 1,500m.

Surrey’s Olivia Neuman and Melissa Semke placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s Special Olympics 100-metre dash, followed by Surrey’s Kayley Olund in fourth, Kellie Robertson in sixth and Susan Wang in seventh. Surrey’s Malcolm Borsoi, Thomas Rak, Jesse Thibeault, Zack Thibeaul, Daniel Batson, and Ethan Mountain placed second to seventh in the men’s Special Olympics 100-metre dash.