Stealth ink two more

Rhys Duch will have the opportunity to extend his franchise scoring mark.

Already the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Vancouver Stealth organization, Duch has inked a two-year deal to remain with the Langley-based National Lacrosse League team.

“I have been with this organization my whole career and I am excited to continue it in Vancouver,” Duch said.

“I feel like last year was a big step for our team and we are building something special. I can’t wait to see the success that this upcoming season will bring.”

The Stealth are coming off their first post-season appearance since relocating to Langley in 2014 after going 9-9 in 2017.

This was one of two moves announced by the club on Monday (July 24) as they also signed Travis Cornwall to a one-year pact.

“He is a special player who is a critical piece of our franchise. In addition, we are also happy to have Travis back as he has the ability to contribute at both ends of the floor for us,” said Stealth general manager Doug Locker.

Duch has played his entire nine-season career with the Stealth organization where he is the franchise leader in goals, assists and points. In 148 regular season games he has scored 351 goals, 477 assists and 828 points.

Cornwall joined the Stealth in 2015 and in 26 games with Vancouver, he has scored 7 goals, 7 assists and 14 points while collecting 96 loose balls.

“As a team, we took great strides last year and I am looking forward to building on the success of last season,” he said.