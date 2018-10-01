A liquefied natural gas tanker at sea, with refrigerated high-pressure tanks. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Amid international reports that a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project is set to go in northern B.C., the provincial NDP government is working on ways to make it fit into an ambitious plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions.

In the first question period of the fall session of the B.C. legislature, Premier John Horgan hinted at “significant benefits that are coming our way any day now.”

B.C. Energy Minister Michelle Mungall was also careful not to let slip details of an announcement by the Shell-led LNG Canada consortium that could come as soon as this week. She said she is excited about the prospect of LNG Canada going ahead with a pipeline from northeast B.C. gas fields and LNG export terminal at Kitimat.

“We’re looking at $23 billion in revenue to B.C.,” Mungall said on her way into the legislature. “We’re looking at 10,000 jobs throughout the economy, in the oil and gas fields and right down to tidewater.”

Both Mungall and Environment Minister George Heyman emphasized that its development of a new LNG framework was done with the NDP’s four conditions in mind. Those are a fair rate of return for the gas resource, jobs and training for B.C. residents, partnerships with affected Indigenous groups and fitting within the province’s latest climate goals.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver avoided LNG in his first question period, and pressed Heyman about their common goal to stop the Trans Mountain oil pipeline. In March, when the NDP revealed additional tax concessions for LNG, Weaver said the province would need “magic” to meet its emission targets with even one LNG development.

RELATED: NDP needs ‘magic’ to meet targets, Weaver says

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said the difference between his government’s efforts to land an LNG plant and the current situation was market conditions in the international LNG trade.

Weaver has said that he would work with the NDP minority government on a climate plan, which Heyman says will be released later this fall.

In negotiating the Greens’ agreement to support the NDP minority, Weaver demanded and got a new climate target of a 40 per cent reduction in B.C.’s carbon dioxide emission targets by 2030, and 80 per cent by 2050.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019
Next story
B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->