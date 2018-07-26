Nearly nine of 10 government workers in the province, or 86 per cent, have a defined pension plan with guaranteed levels of benefits in retirement, report finds. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

B.C.’s government employees earn 7.5 per cent higher wages and enjoy more perks and benefits than comparable workers in the private sector, a new Fraser Institute study suggests.

The think-tank group compared wages and non-wage benefits from 2017 between workers in the private and public sectors, compiled in a report released Thursday – just as the B.C. government negotiates nearly 200 contracts set to expire early next year.

“Bringing government-sector compensation in line with the private sector would not only help governments in B.C. control spending without reducing services, it would also maintain fairness for taxpayers,” said co-author Charles Lammam in a release.

READ MORE: Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

READ MORE: B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Meanwhile, nearly nine of 10 government workers, or 86 per cent, have a defined pension plan with guaranteed levels of benefits in retirement. That’s compared to less than one-in-ten, or seven per cent, of private sector staff.

The report found government workers are also absent from their jobs for personal reasons 49 per cent more often than private-sector workers. While government staff were away about 13 days per year, those in the private sector took an average of nine days off.

Government workers also benefit from better job security, the report said, and are nearly six times less likely to experience job loss than private-sector workers — 0.4 per cent compared to 2.3 per cent.

“Of course, governments in B.C. should provide competitive compensation to attract qualified employees, but clearly wages and benefits in the government sector are out of step with the private sector,” Lammam said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

Just Posted

Delta could replace Massey Tunnel using federal and third-party funding

Determination came from a series of meetings with federal government in early June

White Rock Tritons miss BCPBL playoffs

Under-18 baseball squad wins two games in final week of regular season

Prominent eagle nesting tree cut down in Surrey

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Surrey council approves housing development to replace mobile home park

Developer intends to build 218 townhomes and a six-storey apartment building with 110 units near Bear Creek Park

Delta to showcase local birds, but won’t call itself Canada’s raptor capital

Council voted to promote local birds ahead of international bird conference in Vancouver next month

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Two Mormon fundamentalists told probation officers they feel no remorse for multiple marriages

Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

One man in hospital after falling from second storey balcony in Langley City

5 to start your day

RCMP investigate if man fell – or was thrown – from balcony, tree with eagle nest cut down and more

Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

Most Read

l -->