Clayton Glass wins innovation award for smart, sustainable design

From left: Surrey Board of Trade Chair Stephen Dooley, Janaka Rathanyaka of Clayton Glass, Century Group’s Franklin Jackson, and Pavani Dilhara of Clayton Glass. (Surrey Board of Trade)

Clayton Glass was recognized for its innovative work by the Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday, becoming the fifth winner of the Surrey Innovation Award.

The award was created to celebrate, educate and connect innovators among Surrey’s many business industries. By “building the spirit of innovation,” the Surrey Board of Trade hopes to make the city a recognized hub of ingenuity and ignite a “new narrative” for Surrey trade.

“It is Surrey’s innovative companies that will meet the challenges of the new economy, expanding opportunity in Surrey and improving lives around the globe,” said Anita Huberman Surrey Board of Trade CEO.

The award was given based on how Clayton Glass transforms their ideas into commercial reality, improves business processes, collaborates within their industry, and demonstrates originality.

Clayton Glass owner Janaka Rathnayaka is an engineer with a passion for responsible, sustainable engineering and construction practices. He developed PHYSIS, a new way to incorporate smart technology into green design. The intelligent system can be installed in any building opening to provide optimal daylight and ventilation at any time of day, without having someone to monitor it or make manual adjustments. It uses five key components: a waterproof electric motor, a rain sensor, a solar tracker, a louvre system and I-section aluminum frames.

Clayton Glass’s Pavani Dilhara accepted the award with Rathnayaka at a Simon Fraser University business event on Wednesday, Nov. 21., saying that they were “honoured” by the award.

“We are a small, new business here in Surrey,” she said. “We previously did large scale projects in the South Pacific, but that was mostly about making impressive looking buildings. In starting a business here we wanted to go back to our roots and what we’re passionate about.”

By bridging Janaka Rathnayaka’s passion for sustainable engineering with her background in health care, they created a simple, efficient system that “helps to create a sustainable future and healthier communities,” she said.

