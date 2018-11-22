From left: Surrey Board of Trade Chair Stephen Dooley, Janaka Rathanyaka of Clayton Glass, Century Group’s Franklin Jackson, and Pavani Dilhara of Clayton Glass. (Surrey Board of Trade)

Clayton Glass wins innovation award for smart, sustainable design

PHYSIS system controls building daylight, ventilation automatically

Clayton Glass was recognized for its innovative work by the Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday, becoming the fifth winner of the Surrey Innovation Award.

The award was created to celebrate, educate and connect innovators among Surrey’s many business industries. By “building the spirit of innovation,” the Surrey Board of Trade hopes to make the city a recognized hub of ingenuity and ignite a “new narrative” for Surrey trade.

“It is Surrey’s innovative companies that will meet the challenges of the new economy, expanding opportunity in Surrey and improving lives around the globe,” said Anita Huberman Surrey Board of Trade CEO.

The award was given based on how Clayton Glass transforms their ideas into commercial reality, improves business processes, collaborates within their industry, and demonstrates originality.

Clayton Glass owner Janaka Rathnayaka is an engineer with a passion for responsible, sustainable engineering and construction practices. He developed PHYSIS, a new way to incorporate smart technology into green design. The intelligent system can be installed in any building opening to provide optimal daylight and ventilation at any time of day, without having someone to monitor it or make manual adjustments. It uses five key components: a waterproof electric motor, a rain sensor, a solar tracker, a louvre system and I-section aluminum frames.

Clayton Glass’s Pavani Dilhara accepted the award with Rathnayaka at a Simon Fraser University business event on Wednesday, Nov. 21., saying that they were “honoured” by the award.

“We are a small, new business here in Surrey,” she said. “We previously did large scale projects in the South Pacific, but that was mostly about making impressive looking buildings. In starting a business here we wanted to go back to our roots and what we’re passionate about.”

By bridging Janaka Rathnayaka’s passion for sustainable engineering with her background in health care, they created a simple, efficient system that “helps to create a sustainable future and healthier communities,” she said.

—with files from Amy Reid


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike
Next story
Cloverdale Chamber invites community to annual Christmas luncheon

Just Posted

City of White Rock blames ‘vexatious’ FOIs, after watchdog expresses ‘serious issues of concern’

Freedom-of-information watchdog conducts audit due to high number of complaints

Surrey boxers to battle in ‘Turmoil on 200th’ at Langley Events Centre

Friday-night fights include Alisah McPhee and Judy Pereira in super-flyweight Canadian title match

UPDATE: Over-budget bids cause delay of five Surrey school projects

Two projects have gone back out to tender, three awaiting ‘revised budget approval’ from Ministry of Education

Clayton Glass wins innovation award for smart, sustainable design

PHYSIS system controls building daylight, ventilation automatically

Five years jail for plea in South Surrey shots-fired case

Court records show Cameron Barton pleaded guilty to four of 17 charges

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Cloverdale Chamber invites community to annual Christmas luncheon

Turkey lunch, Surrey Little Theatre performance, opportunity to support local charitable efforts

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Most Read

l -->