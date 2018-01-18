Surrey Board of Trade officials unveil a 100th-anniversary logo at an event Wednesday (Jan. 17). (submitted photo)

New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

Stylized ‘100’ art designed by Fleetwood-based firm that also crafted SBOT logo in 2016

Surrey Board of Trade’s new logo celebrates the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The stylized “100” art, designed by Thornley Creative Communications, was unveiled at a New Years Business Reception Wednesday (Jan. 17) at the board’s office, on 104th Avenue.

The board got its start in 1918.

“We can never stop evolving to ensure our members and the community at large are forefront in our discussions at the board table,” stated board chair Dr. Greg Thomas.

“This will be a great year of further growth, advocacy, business and international development as we celebrate 100 years of accomplishments.”

In April of 2016, SBOT unveiled a new logo also designed by the Thornley firm, based in Fleetwood.

• READ MORE: Logo á gogo: Surrey looks to this man for new looks, from April 2016.

The board will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, CEO Anita Huberman said, “with many surprises to be announced.

“A growing city needs a thriving economy, driven by a robust business community,” she added.

“We will continue to put their needs first and advocate for action that will ensure their success now and going forward. We must work together to ensure we have the investments that we need in Surrey and through a strong Surrey Board of Trade that is a cohesive business group, we can make it happen.”

The “100” logo will only be used for 2018, Huberman told the Now-Leader. “Then we will go back to the other logo,” which has a similar look to the new logo, “in keeping with our new branding.”

Events on the SBOT calendar include the 2018 Economic Forecast Lunch with Central 1 Credit Union chief economist Helmut Pastrick (on Feb. 8) and the ninth annual Surrey Women in Business Awards luncheon featuring keynote speaker Kim Campbell (March 8).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Just Posted

White Rock cannabis-ban plan sparks opposition

Residents voice criticism over city zoning strategy

Body found in Ladner Harbour deemed not suspicious, Delta police say

The investigation remains ongoing

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market set to start this summer

Vendors, buskers, food trucks and volunteers welcome to apply

Wilkinson to visit White Rock tonight

BC Liberal leadership candidate to be at the community centre at 7 p.m.

New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

Stylized ‘100’ art designed by Fleetwood-based firm that also crafted SBOT logo in 2016

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

Vancouver signs ninth overall pick in 2017 WHL bantam draft

Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley slated for Saturday morning

It’s a march for women’s rights and social justice for the most marginalized

Police investigate sexual assault of teen girl in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Wednesday night on elementary school grounds

B.C. man, 21, accused of impersonating a police officer

Arrest warrant issued for Surrey man after two women in a vehicle in Langley chased by fake cop car

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Most Read

  • Post interest rate hike debt tips

    What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

  • New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

    Stylized ‘100’ art designed by Fleetwood-based firm that also crafted SBOT logo in 2016