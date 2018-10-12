Nicole Benes, left, and Kelsey Gemmill are the two women behind SweetMonk, an all-natural, zero-calorie sweetener. (Photo submitted: Nicole Benes)

BUSINESS

Surrey-based business featured in West Coast Women’s Show

SweetMonk started in April 2017

Nicole Benes and Kelsey Gemmill both say they’re excited to tap into a different clientele during this weekend’s West Coast Women’s Show.

Benes and Gemmill run the Surrey-based business SweetMonk, which is an all-natural, zero-calorie sweetener. Benes added that there is “no funny aftertaste” like with some sweeteners.

SweetMonk, Gemmill said, launched in April 2017, and this is the duo’s first time at the West Coast Women’s Show at the TRADEX Trade & Exhibition Centre in Abbotsford Oct. 12 to 14.

Gemmill, who lives in Langley, said they have gone to consumer-based shows before, but this exhibit will be a “completely different demographic” for the two because it’s geared toward women and it’s based in the Fraser Valley where the women live.

“It’s really exciting to be able to do one, first and foremost, in the valley and then also kind of just to be able to deal with consumers that are just like us,” Gemmill said. “Lots of times we end up talking with people who have health issues or are dealing with certain food trends… so to be in a show that is kind of all facets of things that women would be interested in is new for us.”

Benes, who lives in Surrey, said SweetMonk can be put into all kinds of food and drinks such as oatmeal, smoothies, coffee and tea.

The product itself, Benes said, is a pure monk fruit sweetener “with nothing else in it.”

Benes said the lead up to the company and the product started when Benes was prepping for a body-building competition. She said she tried using other sweetener products, but didn’t love those products.

Benes said she then came across monk fruit, which is native to parts of Asia, and they came up with the idea to create the product.

Gemmill said she and Benes both try to live healthy and active lifestyles, and while they both kept seeing monk fruit in already made products, they couldn’t understand why it wasn’t available to consumers.

“We couldn’t understand why it wasn’t available. It just didn’t make sense that it wasn’t something consumers could have,” Gemmill said. “We just took a leap of faith and decided it was really important to us to try.”

Benes said the whole process of creating their business has been awesome, and SweetMonk is now available in almost 100 stores. Gemmill said they mostly work with health food stores, but the consumer base is really broad with some overseas sales.

For more information on SweetMonk, or to find locations where its sold, visit shopsweetmonk.com. Gemmill also said SweetMonk can be found on Instagram (@sweet.monk) where they share recipes using SweetMonk.

View this post on Instagram

SweetMonk in chia pudding is 👌🏼

A post shared by SweetMonk (@sweet.monk) on


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Photo: SweetMonk Surrey-based business SweetMonk is featured in the West Coast Women’s Show in Abbotsford Oct. 12-14.

Previous story
‘Two Pals’ beer launched by Surrey’s JRG restaurant/pub operators

Just Posted

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Surrey school trustee candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

School board hopefuls asked to state top issues

Over 16,000 items collected at annual North Delta food drive

Delview Secondary’s Thanks for Giving also brought in $700 in monetary donations

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Most Read

l -->