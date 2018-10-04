A Kintec fitting expert helps a customer find the right fit. (Photo submitted)

Business

Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs signs ‘exciting’ deal with Walking Mobility

Partnership a ‘strategic move to allow expansion into the Ontario market,’ Kintec says

Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs Inc. has entered into a new national partnership with Walking Mobility Clinics Inc.

The deal, which became effective Oct. 1., will see Kintec acquiring a significant equity interest in and managing all Walking Mobility locations in Ontario.

In a release announcing the partnership, Kintec founder and CEO Mark McColman said the long-term goal of the joint venture is to become a nation-wide brand.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said McColman. “I left Ontario 28 years ago and moved to Vancouver, starting Kintec in 1991. This partnership is an exciting way to come full circle and extend our reach to the Ontario market.”

Chris Rich is chairman of Walking Mobility.

“This new and exciting partnership establishes a national privately-owned pedorthic company that will be managed by Kintec, Canada’s most successful orthotics and footwear company,” Rich said.

Kintec focuses on providing education on proper performance and health-oriented footwear. With its head office located at 13465 King George Blvd in Surrey, Kintec has 11 locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

Click here for more information on Kintec.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game
Next story
Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Most Read

l -->