Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

As Vancity credit union enters its third day of online and some core banking services being down, its CEO says technicians are continuing their work on solving the matter.

In a video posted Saturday, Tamara Vrooman said there’s concern over a large volume of data stored in the background during the outage.

“It’s important that we test and release that data in a structured way to ensure the system is fully functional. That work is ongoing, and I don’t yet have an estimate when it will be complete,” she said.

The disruption, which started at midnight on Wednesday, is impacting Vancity’s app and online banking platform. Debit and credit transactions have not been affected.

It’s still unknown exactly what caused the crash, but the company said it has ruled out any kind of hacking or data breach.

“Clearly, three days of system outage is not what we would expect, it’s not what you would expect and it’s not good enough. I apologize for the inconvenience that I know this is placing on our members,” Vrooman said.

The credit union has extended hours at branch locations, and says it will cover any penalties or service charges that clients incur due to the outage.

