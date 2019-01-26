‘White Rock Pier’ coffee sales to benefit restoration work

There’s a new brew in White Rock, and proceeds from its sales will be dedicated to the restoration of the city’s iconic pier.

White Rock’s Bean Around the World owner Mike Moon said the coffee shop has launched a new blend, specifically for the campaign to repair the pier, which was badly damaged in a storm last month.

The organic dark roast blend, fittingly named ‘White Rock Pier blend,’ went on sale Friday, Jan. 24, both by the cup and by the bag of beans.

For every pound of coffee sold, Moon said, $2 will be donated to the city’s fund to restore the pier and waterfront.

Moon said the idea may even inspire other businesses to consider a similar approach.

Bean Around the World’s campaign will run until the pier is re-opened to the public. The city expects to have pier restored by August.

Although Bean Around the World is located uptown, Moon said the pier restoration is a benefit for the whole community.

“It’s such a big draw,” he said