Photo from a past anti-bullying flash mob. (Submitted photo)

Anti-bullying flash mobs planned in Surrey, Delta

Commuity urged to attend and support student flash mobs aimed at celebrating differences

For the fourth year, anti-bullying flash mobs are planned in Surrey and Delta.

Organizer Sean Bindra explains more than 1,200 students are set to participate in Bollywood and Western inspired flash mobs on Feb. 27 and March 6.

BC Lions Football Player Tyler Davis and Team Mascot Leo the Lion are also set to take part, he says.

“I was bullied growing up so it is my mission in life to spread love and happiness,” says Bindra, who launched the initiative in 2014 to spread awareness and stress the importance of standing up to bullying of all forms.

“We need to celebrate our differences and support one another,” Bindra adds. “Our differences are what make us strong, and therefore we need to encourage each other to be ourselves. I encourage the community to please attend and support this anti-bullying initiative in large numbers. Let’s show our youth that we fully support their commitment and dedication to help put an end to bullying.”

Bindra says the event has grown in the past few years, describing the response as “overwhelming.”

“Through our efforts, we have been able to reach out to more than 4,000 youth from Delta and Surrey. The youth are our future so it is important to organize anti-bullying initiatives like this,” says Bindra.

Both of the dances this year will be choreographed by The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team.

Choreographer Rohan D’Silva says, “dancing for a cause like anti-bullying always has a special meaning for me and the SHIAMAK Vancouver Team looks forward to spreading the joy of dance with the kids and putting up a great performance to spread more awareness.”

More than 1,000 kids are are set to participate in the first event on Feb. 27 from six Delta elementary schools including Chalmers, Annieville, Jarvis Traditional, McCloskey, Gibson, and Richardson.

It will take place on the grass field at North Delta Secondary School (11447 82 Ave.) starting at 12:15 p.m.

Then, on March 6, roughly 200 Surrey students (from Tamanawis Secondary and Beaver Creek Elementary) will take part in the second dance mob at 12:15 p.m. at Beaver Creek (6505 123A St.).

“Most of us have faced some sort of bullying and it leaves a scar for life,” says Shiamak Davar, artistic director and founder of The SHIAMAK Group. “We’re all unique and this is what we need to embrace. I’m proud to be associated with this initiative and I’m extremely happy with the participation increasing each year.”

Bindra adds: “As a community, we are stronger together than we are apart.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Just Posted

Anti-bullying flash mobs planned in Surrey, Delta

Commuity urged to attend and support student flash mobs aimed at celebrating differences

Oneness celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Group supports grandmothers in Africa

Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Fleetwood break and enter investigation spans Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth announces retirement

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

    Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

  • Anti-bullying flash mobs planned in Surrey, Delta

    Commuity urged to attend and support student flash mobs aimed at celebrating differences