A vigil to mark the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 teachers and students is set for March 14 in Peace Arch Park. The event will be the second organized by White Rock senior Virginia Cameron to show support for efforts to change gun laws.

Anti-gun vigil to return to Peace Arch Park

White Rock grandparents organize second border rally

A vigil to mark the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Florida is set for Wednesday morning in Peace Arch Park.

The March 14 event, organized by White Rock senior Virginia Cameron, is about remembering the 17 students and teachers who died in the Feb. 14 massacre, and supporting U.S. students’ calls for tougher gun laws.

It’s a repeat of an effort held Feb. 28. That morning, five people from White Rock and Surrey joined Cameron at the arch, with signs that read ‘Ban Guns’ and ‘Safe Schools Now’. The peaceful group waved at motorists, and received honks and comments of support.

“Today is the second-week anniversary of this terrible tragedy,” Cameron, a mother of a teacher in the U.S. and grandmother of a student, said at the park that morning.

“It happened at 11:22 a.m. So, about two minutes from now, two weeks ago, these students were just having normal interactions, and then everything went very, very horribly wrong, when this angry young man armed with an automatic rifle, who was able to obtain it at the age of 18 or 19 years old, walked into the school and started randomly shooting.

“We want to remember and keep up our support of the students who are organizing to change the laws.”

Anyone planning to attend is asked to meet the ‘White Rock Grandparents for School Safety’ group at the Peace Arch at 10:45 a.m. with signs that express support for gun control.

Delta has the ‘right mix’ for women leaders

