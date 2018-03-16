AUXILIARY NOTES: Spring sales are blooming for PAH auxiliary

Time is right to get deals on winter clothing

Birds are singing and the buds are out, so that means spring is on the way and the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary is gearing up for it.

Our Superfluity Shop is having a big sale of winter clothing this week and weekend. All the clothing is half price.

And from March 20-24, the winter clothing will be sold for $1 downstairs and $20 upstairs in the boutique.

On March 27, spring and summer clothing will be put out for sale.

Spring is virtually here and it is a great time to donate some old things and welcome some new things and what better way than to buy some new linens to brighten up one’s home.

On Wednesday, March 21, our Kwatcha group is having a one-day linen and collectibles spring sale. It will be held in the lobby of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This group has been holding linen sales since 1999 and has donated over $100,000 since that time to the hospital.

Many of the linens donated to the Superfluity shop are given to this group where they are sorted. Many of our members save their special linens for this event as this dedicated group of volunteers have the expertise in presenting and selling these items.

At this sale all types of linens from fine handkerchiefs, to hand made lace and modern items are sold. This group also sells collectibles including fine china, silverware and crystal.

Many hours are spent washing, cleaning and preparing these things for sale.

Mark your calendars and bring your friends to what is expected to be a very special sale.

All future auxiliary ‘lobby sales’ will be held in the hospital cafeteria. Look for sale dates and times on our website, www.pahas.ca

Many thanks to all the bridge players who have signed up for the spring bridge luncheon. This event has already sold out!

We thank the community for all the support shown to all our events and sales. All the proceeds go towards providing patient comforts and providing medical equipment for the hospital.

The auxiliary is always looking for new members. If you would like to join this energetic group of people please pick up a membership package at the information desk at the hospital or at the Superfluity Shop located at 15163 Prospect Ave., or at www.pahas.ca

Felicity Matthews writes monthly on behalf of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary.