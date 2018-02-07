B.C. Lions to visit North Delta Secondary to raise awareness about violence against women

Eric Fraser, a defensive back for the B.C. Lions, talks to high school students about how to be more than a bystander when they witness violence against women. (Lisa VanderVelde photo)

North Delta Secondary students will get a chance to learn about healthy relationships from the B.C. Lions.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the school will be hosting two presentations from the Lion’s Be More Than a Bystander program, in partnership with the Delta Opposed to Violence Everywhere (DOVE) committee.

The committee is comprised in of members from various community service agencies within Delta, including the Delta School District and Delta Police victims services and domestic violence unit, whose focus is the prevention of relationship violence through education.

“The Be More Than a Bystander campaign is an exciting initiative that we hope will engage students in awareness about breaking the silence surrounding violence against women and girls,” Joanna Angelidis, the Delta School District’s director of learning services — inclusive learning, said. “The program provides tools, language, and practical ideas about how to speak up and communicate that violence and abuse is not acceptable.”

Unnamed “sports icons” from the B.C. Lions will be at the event, according to a Delta Police press release, and speaking about leadership on and off the field. Members from the DOVE committee will also be in attendance.

The two presentations will take place between 9:20 and 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 13. All grades will have a chance to attend.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter