The second annual anti-bullying event will take place on Feb. 28

DPD Staff Sgt. Darren Dunn (left) and Delta firefighter Joel Woznikoski (right) brought Battle of the Badges back to Sungod Arena in 2017. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Local police and firefighters are trading their uniforms and boots for jerseys and skates to help put an end to bullying.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 will mark the second-annual Battle of the Badges, a friendly game of hockey that pits the Delta Fire Department against the Delta Police Department in support of Pink Shirt Day, a campaign that, according to its website, aims to raise awareness of bullying as well as funds to “support programs that foster children’s healthy self-esteem.”

The idea behind Battle of the Badges first came in 2014, with a sports game that raised money for the Delta Firefighters’ Charitable Society, Cops for Cancer and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Then, in 2017, Delta Police Staff Sgt. Darren Dunn and Delta firefighter Joel Woznikowski brought the event back to help raise awareness for anti-bullying.

Related: Battle of the Badges returns to North Delta’s Sungod Arena for Pink Shirt Day

This year, the theme of the event is “Nice needs no filter” — a catch phrase that gives a nod to the online bullying kids can experience.

“When we’re kind and respectful of people, we don’t need any filters at all,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said. “Whether it’s on social media or in person, it gives us that opportunity to let people hear our message without it being full of bullying and harassment.”

Zena Ray, principal at Gray Elementary, said this sort of message is important for students.

“Lots of kids think of bullying still as just physical,” she said. “And what we deal with more than anything is the emotional bullying and the cyber-bullying more than anything else.

“You can heal from the physical,” she continued. “You can’t heal from the terrible things that people say to you, whether it be in person or digitally.”

The Battle of the Badges will be happening at Sungod Arena on Feb. 28. Students from a number of elementary schools in Delta will be entering the arena at 9:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter