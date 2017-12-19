‘The Mountain of Giving’ sits just inside Brookside Elementary in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

With Christmas around the corner, most elementary school kids are anxiously waiting and wondering ‘what might be under the tree?’

At Brookside Elementary in Newton, they’ve helped distract the kids from the excitement of Christmas morning by teaching students the value of giving.

So far this holiday season, the students have bought in and they are giving in spades. Students and staff have now created a mountain of gifts right inside their own school.

“Brookside Elementary is surging with Christmas Spirit,” said head clerk Rona Shelton in an email to the Now-Leader.

The entire school has been participating in a holiday food and toy drive during this holiday season, and they’ve literally created a mountain of gifts which they’ve named ‘The Mountain of Giving.’

Currently, ‘The Mountain of Giving’ stands at six feet tall, and it takes up an entire seating area near the front of the school.

The school is hosting a Christmas concert tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m., where they hope to see the mountain of gifts grow even further. After that, the gifts will be taken away on Thursday morning, with all of the items being donated to both Night Shade and a local Food Bank.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

 

Each class has been tracking their process. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Volunteers, donations needed as ‘Whalley Santa Cause’ returns to Surrey’s 135A Street
Next story
PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Most Read