Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

With Christmas around the corner, most elementary school kids are anxiously waiting and wondering ‘what might be under the tree?’

At Brookside Elementary in Newton, they’ve helped distract the kids from the excitement of Christmas morning by teaching students the value of giving.

So far this holiday season, the students have bought in and they are giving in spades. Students and staff have now created a mountain of gifts right inside their own school.

“Brookside Elementary is surging with Christmas Spirit,” said head clerk Rona Shelton in an email to the Now-Leader.

The entire school has been participating in a holiday food and toy drive during this holiday season, and they’ve literally created a mountain of gifts which they’ve named ‘The Mountain of Giving.’

Currently, ‘The Mountain of Giving’ stands at six feet tall, and it takes up an entire seating area near the front of the school.

The school is hosting a Christmas concert tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m., where they hope to see the mountain of gifts grow even further. After that, the gifts will be taken away on Thursday morning, with all of the items being donated to both Night Shade and a local Food Bank.



