A family drops off their tree at a previous year’s tree-chipping event hosted by the White Rock firefighters. (File photo)

Charity tree-chipping in White Rock and South Surrey

Events planned for Jan. 6, 7

A pair of tree-chipping events are planned for White Rock next weekend.

The Knights of Columbus will be at the Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Organizers say donations for the service will benefit local charities. For more information or to arrange earlier disposal of a tree, call 604-536-1947.

White Rock firefighters are set to host their annual tree-chipping on Jan. 7 in the Centennial Arena parking lot.

The event – set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – has been a tradition of the crew for around 20 years, with funds raised benefiting the community through the firefighters’ charity association.

Centennial Arena is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

Another option for those looking to dispose of their trees is to donate it to Critter Care Wildlife Society. Trees may be dropped off to the 481 216 St. facility any day, between 9a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call 604-530-2064.

Previous story
Critter Care wants your Christmas trees for their animals to climb on

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Surrey, Langley

Residents, travellers warned to keep a lookout for ‘adverse’ weather conditions

Update: Counterflow pulled from Massey tunnel

This is the second day where a southbound counterflow lane caused north bound delays

PAN’s most well-read online stories of 2017

Big wins, big losses take South Surrey-White Rock readers by storm on social media

Surrey woman asks B.C. Supreme Court to halt city’s Hawthorne Road project

Petition filed in court Friday says controversial plan violates Species at Risk Act and Wildlife Act

Victim of Abbotsford murder identified

Body of Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was discovered yesterday in a field.

VIDEO: Icicle forming on DriveBC cam shows just how cold it is

Winter storm spreading across Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Raw sewage flooded Langley City daycare

The new business owner is facing a hefty repair bill.

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Most Read