Cloverdale Skating Club prepares to skate down memory lane

This year’s performance will feature numbers from the group’s last 20 years of shows

Kaitlyn Chamberlain, 13, played American frontierswoman Calamity Jane in the Cloverdale Figure Skating Club’s ice carnival, Wild Wild West on Ice at the Cloverdale Arena. (Boaz Joseph photo)

This year, the Cloverdale Skating Club is taking a trip through their 20 years of ice skating shows with their performance A Skate Down Memory Lane.

“We’re doing something a little bit different by doing a retrospective of previous ice shows,” Aly Nickel, the club’s ice show chair, said. “There’ll be little vignettes of each mirroring the past.”

Every two years, the skating club gets together to put on an elaborate ice show. Over the past 20 years, the club has seen performances of Mary Poppins, the wild west, the Lion King, the Little Mermaid, fairy tales and even a disco-themed night.

This year, the show will feature 180 skaters between the ages of 3 and 18.

Each age group will have different parts in the show’s various numbers: in the Mary Poppins number, for instance, the oldest skaters auditioned for the solo sections, while the youngest skaters will be taking to the ice as penguins.

“They’ll be adorable,” Nickel said. “A complete train wreck, but adorable.”

The show will also feature a guest performance by Cloverdale figure skater Faith Benko, who first began skating with the Cloverdale club.

“All the kids are looking forward to reliving some of the stuff they’ve done in the past and watching other kids do those parts,” Nickel said.

“I know my own daughter, one of the little girls is wearing her Sebastian costume from years gone by. And she just about cried when she saw her in it.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how the new generation brings to life the older parts.”

A Skate Down Memory Lane will be taking place at the Cloverdale Arena on March 16 and 17.

There will be one 7 p.m. show on each day, as well as a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets are available at the door, or by emailing cloverdalesc@gmail.com.



