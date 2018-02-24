The Clova was available as a pit stop, where walkers could warm up with hot chocolate and refuel with popcorn. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Walk event breaks fundraising goal, raises more than $66,000

Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Cloverdale to raise funds, awareness for homelessness

The Coldest Night of the Year was warmed by hundreds of giving hearts on Saturday evening, as Cloverdale turned out in full force for the annual walk to support those struggling with homelessness.

More than three hundred people took to the streets on the frosty February evening to raise funds and awareness for those living in poverty in the Cloverdale area: 336 walkers and 40 volunteers were involved in the event.

As of Saturday evening, they had raised 146% of their goal, giving more than $66,000 to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen which feeds, shelters and provides a place of safety and support for those who are in need.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen serves more than 200 hot meals a week, operates an extreme weather shelter with 15 beds during times of cold weather, and organizes the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program, which provides hampers of food and presents to more than 300 families a year.

This is the most the fundraiser has ever raised in Cloverdale, and this year’s walk also had more participants than ever before. This year’s goal of $45,000 was to go towards the kitchen itself, which is need of a new dishwasher and a new stove.

The walk was held in more than 120 locations throughout Canada. Cloverdale’s walk ranked 15th in the country in terms of money raised. They had more participants than in any other location in British Columbia.

For more information on the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

It was a brisk evening, with a temperature hovering around 2 degrees. (Samantha Anderson)

Walkers chose from 2 or 5 km routes through downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

More than 300 walkers of all ages turned out for Saturday’s event. (Samantha Anderson)

Four volunteers adjust the toque of their snowman companion, fondly named “Bobby DeDutch.” (Samantha Anderson)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal

VIDEO: Multiple collisions in Surrey Friday evening

Road conditions likely a factor

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Walk event breaks fundraising goal, raises more than $66,000

Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Cloverdale to raise funds, awareness for homelessness

The Birds and Trees event to take place in South Surrey

David Hancock will speak on the value of trees and their relationships with birds at 7 p.m.

White Rock ‘demoviction’ notice cancelled

Residential Tenancy Branch agrees landlord did not give proper notice

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

The way government learn someone has died is getting a digital overhaul

Governments in Canada turned to private consultants 2 years ago to offer blueprint

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Cariboo woman raises funds for Seizure Investigation Unit beds at VGH

VGH Foundation gets VCH approval to begin fundraising for SIU beds; local efforts are paying off

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->