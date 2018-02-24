Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Walk event breaks fundraising goal, raises more than $66,000

Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Cloverdale to raise funds, awareness for homelessness

The Coldest Night of the Year was warmed by hundreds of giving hearts on Saturday evening, as Cloverdale turned out in full force for the annual walk to support those struggling with homelessness.

More than three hundred people took to the streets on the frosty February evening to raise funds and awareness for those living in poverty in the Cloverdale area: 336 walkers and 40 volunteers were involved in the event.

As of Saturday evening, they had raised 146% of their goal, giving more than $66,000 to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen which feeds, shelters and provides a place of safety and support for those who are in need.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen serves more than 200 hot meals a week, operates an extreme weather shelter with 15 beds during times of cold weather, and organizes the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program, which provides hampers of food and presents to more than 300 families a year.

This is the most the fundraiser has ever raised in Cloverdale, and this year’s walk also had more participants than ever before. This year’s goal of $45,000 was to go towards the kitchen itself, which is need of a new dishwasher and a new stove.

The walk was held in more than 120 locations throughout Canada. Cloverdale’s walk ranked 15th in the country in terms of money raised. They had more participants than in any other location in British Columbia.

For more information on the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.



