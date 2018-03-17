Bob and Ev Cockerill pick up garbage on their morning walk Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Couple keeps South Surrey neighbourhood clean

Bob Cockerill, 83, and his wife Ev, 80, pick up garbage on their morning walks

Even the smallest piece of litter doesn’t escape the watchful eyes of the Cockerill’s.

“You missed one over there,” Ev Cockerill pointed out to her husband Bob while the two were on a walk Saturday morning.

Armed with a trash picker, it’s Bob’s job to track down the litter while Ev holds open a garbage bag. And for nearly every day for at least 15 years, this is how their morning starts.

“And the things we have found…” Ev said Saturday while walking towards the corner of 17 Avenue and 152 Street.

The couple have found a purse, credit cards, bank cards, and even stumbled on a trove of stolen power tools.

“Just at the edge of a bush. We looked at it and thought, we can’t carry that anywhere,” Ev explained of the tools.

“Long story short, the (RCMP) found a truck out in Abbotsford, a stolen truck. I guess it ended up being that all of this stuff was out of that truck.”

The tools were returned to their rightful owner, Ev said.

On two separate occasions, the Cockerill’s found a mound of clothing. Ev said they packaged up the articles, took the pile home and washed it before donating it to the Salvation Army.

Another time, Bob said, they found a pile of brand new shoes.

“In pairs, the pile must have been four-feet-high,” Ev said. “We took it all to the Salvation Army. Give them the deal of the day.”

It takes the couple about 20-minutes to fill a grocery bag with garbage found on the sidewalk, gutters and boulevards. Bob said it’s an improvement, they use to easily fill two grocery bags with garbage on their daily walk.

“People are catching on, they’re getting better,” Bob told Peace Arch News.

They have started making a reputation for themselves in the area. Neighbours stop to chit-chat, and people have been thanking them for their good deed.

Ev explained an interaction she had with one of the friendly faces in the neighbourhood. The man has adopted the Cockerill way.

“This one guy said, ‘I’m mad at you too… you know what, you got me doing that down on Marine Drive now… I can’t go for my walk anymore without taking my bag.’”

Ev said the dirtiest stretch of sidewalk along their morning route is at the corner of 17 Avenue and 152 Street, near the bus stop.

“You wouldn’t believe the garbage along here, and the bloody bins are right there,” Ev said, pointing to the bin.

The pair moved to Surrey, from Manitoba, in 1965.

“We are just clean people,” Ev said. “We always pick up garbage, and we thought, why not just take a bag with us.”

At the end of their walk Saturday, they were able to fill one grocery bag after a two-block walk.

“That’s why it’s nice and clean, see?” Ev said.

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Just Posted

Couple keeps South Surrey neighbourhood clean

Bob Cockerill, 83, and his wife Ev, 80, pick up garbage on their morning walks

Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views.

Pedestrian in critical condition after South Surrey crash identified

RCMP said they have been in contact with the woman’s family

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Tourism report gives White Rock high marks

Surveys indicate parking, walkability and restaurants are priorities for visitors

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

B.C. man to plead guilty in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen

Jason Gourlay charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident, attempting to obstruct justice

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

VIDEO: ‘Big time disappointment’ as Vancouver Giants fall to undermanned Kelowna Rockets

Head coach Jason McKee very unhappy with effort in Giants’ regular season home finale

Most Read

l -->