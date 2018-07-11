Dominion Days at Heritage Stewart Farm drew a crowd for activities and entertainment that included performances by the Re-enactors troupe. (City of Surrey photo)

Dominion Days celebrated at South Surrey’s Stewart Farm

Party in the past

A little rain didn’t deter the crowds from attending the Dominion Day celebration at Historic Stewart Farm last month.

The free June 30 event featured family-friendly activities for all ages, including a special appearance from the Re-enactors – a heritage re-enactment performance troupe based on real people from Surrey’s past, with a focus on the period from 1872 to 1972.

The Re-enactors next appearances are coming up this weekend; Saturday at Newton Days (noon to 4 p.m.), and Sunday at the Honeybee Centre (7480 176 St.).

 

Dominion Days at Heritage Stewart Farm drew a crowd for activities and entertainment that included performances by the Re-enactors troupe. (City of Surrey photo)

