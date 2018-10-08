Elvis gives salute to seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) celebrated National Seniors Day with music from the Sept. 29.

Tribute artists for Elvis Presley, ABBA, Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison performed for more than 200 seniors who turned up for the Salute to Seniors event held at White Rock Community Centre.

A news release by CARP says seniors are present in all aspects of our lives.

“They make enormous contribution providing volunteer work, caregiving, sharing knowledge, wisdom and expertise to the benefit of the next generation and our community,” the release states.

Elvis, portrayed by Steve Elliott, serenades Elda, 102, at the White Rock Community Centre. (Contributed photo)