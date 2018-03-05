File photo: Garrett James The Ahuja family will host their fifth annual ‘Share a Smile’ fundraiser in Surrey on March 17. Pictured are dad Gary, mom Karm and kids Maya and Danny.

Family holds final ‘Share A Smile’ fundraiser at Surrey banquet hall

Ahuja family had goal to raise $100K in 15 years, but did it in five

SURREY — An Abbotsford family is holding an event in Surrey on Saturday, March 17 to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital.

Gary and Karm Ahuja are hosting the fifth annual “Share a Smile” event at the Royal King Palace banquet hall (#365-8158 128 St.), starting at 6 p.m.

The event includes a full buffet Indian dinner, entertainment, games, face painters, a photo booth, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a performance by Vancouver Breakdancers.

In 2013, the Ahujas set a goal to raise $100,000 over the next several years to purchase medical equipment as a measure of thanks for the care their daughter Maya received as a baby.

They expected to take up to 15 years to reach that amount, but they will surpass it at this year’s dinner – their final one.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Maya, who turns eight in June, underwent open-heart surgery in 2010 at the age of four months. Following the procedure, her heart stopped beating for 22 minutes, but quick action by doctors and nurses saved her life.

Maya will require another open-heart surgery in the coming years and is closely followed several times a year by doctors at the hospital.

Tickets for Share a Smile are $50 for adults, $30 for ages 13 to 17, and free for kids 12 and under. They are available by emailing garyahuja@hotmail.com or calling 604-613-5242. Tickets will not be available at the door.

More information is available online at teammiraclemaya.com.

Black Press

Previous story
VIDEO: The classic art of bell ringing

Just Posted

Abbotsford man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2014 Surrey death

Randeep Match previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in death of Tarsem Dhaliwal

City of Surrey to remove lead from four pool houses this year

This comes after lead abatement at three Surrey pools in 2017

Family holds final ‘Share A Smile’ fundraiser at Surrey banquet hall

Ahuja family had goal to raise $100K in 15 years, but did it in five

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

UPDATE: Cyclist still in critical condition after crash with motorcycle in Surrey

Collision shut down a Port Kells street for several hours on Saturday

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Modular housing site selected for downtown Maple Ridge

Royal Crescent will be location of 55 homes for tent city residents

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Health Canada raids B.C. store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Metro Vancouver gas prices could hit $1.54 a litre by the weekend: GasBuddy

Metro Vancouver drivers could see $1.60 a litre by summer

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Most Read

  • Family holds final ‘Share A Smile’ fundraiser at Surrey banquet hall

    Ahuja family had goal to raise $100K in 15 years, but did it in five

l -->