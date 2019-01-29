Meditation offered in South Surrey

Proven meditation techniques for reducing stress and tension will be demonstrated in a two-hour session this Saturday (Feb. 2) at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.
The course, led by Buddhist nun Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the centre (14601 20 Ave.)
“We’ve been doing regular Wednesday classes at Ocean Park Library for over 10 years now – it’s a full house with 25 people,” Delek said.
“But we thought we’d try this in a different venue, with a different set of people, to see how it would go.”
The focus is on simple strategies that help relieve stress immediately.
“Right from the get-go, people experience great effects,” Delek said. “Everyone can meditate. It’s not difficult.
“With a little bit of instruction we can learn techniques that can start to work straight away.
“All we have to do then is practise – the more we do it the better it becomes.”
Course cost is $20. For more information, call 604-853-3738, or visit kmcfv.ca/stress-free- surrey/