Hundreds filled Veterans Square in downtown Cloverdale last year to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Samantha Anderson)

Memorial service planned for 101st anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Ceremony to take place in Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery on Sunday, April 8

A Vimy Memorial Service, commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, will take place at Surrey Centre Cemetery on Sunday, April 8.

On April 9, 1917, the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force for the first time, accomplishing what was thought impossible by the British and French forces – they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France.

The battle lasted four days and more than 10,600 Canadian soldiers were wounded or killed. Thousands more went missing and were presumed dead.

Two Surrey men died at Vimy Ridge. Harry Triggs, who grew up in Tynehead, and Frank Donald Aish of Hazelmere, lost their lives during that battle.

On Sunday, April 8, Cloverdale will remember them.

Around 250 army, air and navy cadets will participate in the ceremony, as well as members of the Cloverdale Legion. Members of the RCMP, local fire departments and B.C. Corrections have also been invited to participate.

The memorial service will be held in the Surrey Centre Cemetery at the Vimy Ridge memorial oak, located at 16671 Old McLellan Road in west Cloverdale, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Community members are welcome to attend the event. Organizers ask that all arrive at 9:30 a.m., as the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. sharp.

RELATED: Vimy Ridge centennial commemorated in Surrey’s Veterans Square


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jason Buie was a bluesman with a heart
Next story
SENIORS’ SCENE: Become fraud-aware at workshops next month

Just Posted

Seven years and still no answers in Surrey killing

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was stabbed to death seven Easters ago, in Newton

Woman detained at Peace Arch crossing

Suspect held on Arizona warrants pending extradition

Memorial service planned for 101st anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Ceremony to take place in Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery on Sunday, April 8

Police believe they have ID‘d two suspects in Surrey bus assault

A 61-year-old woman was assaulted on a bus in Surrey on March 20

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Canada, provinces lack clear plan to adapt to climate change, auditors say

Canada’s has committed to cutting emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030

‘Violated and humiliated’: Inmate claims privacy breach in jail

Latest lawsuit makes at least 4 against Okanagan Correctional Centre, just 14 months after opening

Metro Vancouver board members give themselves a $1,100 per year pension

The move will cost Metro Vancouver $498,000 to implement

Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

Structural upgrdes, new and replacement buses to be funded through three provincial programs

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

Most Read

l -->