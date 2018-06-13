Land is cleared earlier this year for White Rock’s all-abilities playground, which is set to open in late July. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

White Rock’s soon-to-be-completed all-abilities playground is missing one thing – a name.

However, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation and the City of White Rock are aiming to find one, with a little help from the community.

A name-the-playground contest – which officially launched June 4 – is now online, and name submissions are currently being accepted at www.pahfoundation.ca/park and will be until Tuesday, July 3. Name suggestions must be 15 characters or less.

The all-abilities playground will be located next to Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.)

“This playground is being built for our community and we want everyone who will use it to help give it a name,” Stephanie Beck, hospital foundation executive director, said in a news release.

“We really see this playground as a gathering place for people young and old to play, socialize and be active and what better way to involve the community than to give them the opportunity to name it. This is their space to enjoy.”

Once all submissions are in, they will be reviewed by the playground committee, which is made up of City of White Rock council and hospital foundation board members. A name will then be selected, and unveiled at a grand-opening celebration in late July, when the park is scheduled to be complete.

The contest winner will be invited to the official grand-opening event, and will receive a gift basket from the foundation and City of White Rock.

“We believe this green space will be a wonderful asset for White Rock and South Surrey and knowing that our community had a hand in naming it is that much better,” Beck said.

