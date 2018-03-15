Abhayjeet Singh Sachal speaking at a Break the Divide event at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary on March 1, 2018. (James Smith photo)

North Delta student to speak at U.S. environmental education conference

Abhayjeet Sachal to present at the Southeastern Environmental Education Alliance conference in Florida

It’s not often that a 16-year-old high school student gets to speak at an environmental conference full of scientists, professors and PhD holders.

Abhayjeet Singh Sachal, a Grade 11 student at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary, is doing just that.

Sachal was selected to host a presentation at this year’s Southeastern Environmental Education Alliance Conference and Research Symposium in St. Petersburg, Fla., an event which normally sees professors from prestigious American universities and environmentalists who have devoted their lives to climate change. The conference gets underway on Friday, March 16.

“It’s incredible, just being able to go to this conference all the way in Florida, being probably one of the only young people presenting, it’s just amazing,” Sachal said.

Sachal will be talking about his summer 2016 trip to the Arctic, where he saw how climate change is impacting people’s lives, driving increased poverty and suicide rates. He hopes his presentation will add a new viewpoint on climate change.

“It is important for me to go to this event, to get that different perspective out, the idea that climate change is impacting real people today. It’s not just an issue of statistics or animals, it’s affecting real people today and [it’s] going to continue affecting real people,” Sachal said. “We need to be personalized with the issue, we need to change the way we talk about climate change if we really want to make a difference.”

Sachal will also speak about how this trip inspired him to co-founding Break The Divide, an initiative which brings together students from around the world via social media the world to talk about issues in their community, something he hopes will stick with those who attend the event.

READ MORE: Indian NBA prospect helps North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary ‘Break the Divide’

“My main goal would be to really connect with educators in a way that we can get them onto our network, so that we can keep talking to them, get schools opening Break The Divide chapters down there and get them doing these amazing initiatives,” Sachal said.

Sachal said he has been environmentally conscious since he was six and has spoken at a dozen environment-related events, including hosting a TEDxKids@BC talk when he was in the seventh grade (see video below) and speaking on the same stage as David Suzuki at the Richmond Earth Day Youth Summit last year.

SEE ALSO: Students at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary participate in international environmental conference

He’s also used to teaching teachers about climate change, as he often comes in on professional development days to host workshops. In fact, the Delta School District is funding his trip to the conference.

Seaquam science and social studies teacher Michael Iachetta said he knew Sachal was a special student in Grade 8. Iachetta, who is a mentor for Sachal and will join him on his trip to Florida, said his pupil truly deserves this opportunity and is more than just a student; he’s a leader.

“I know he’s more than earned this and, though he’s just a student, the attention of everybody, it’s beyond sort of a respect thing. It’s that he belongs here,” Iachetta said. “It just shows the impact that students can have.”

RELATED: Surrey teen one of 17 students from across Canada to receive the Vimy Pilgrimage Award

RELATED: North Delta students take home national environmental awards


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: No sense or direction for some labels

Just Posted

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh taking fire for role in rally

Surrey Liberal MP says it’s something the NDP ‘have to square with the community’

North Delta student to speak at U.S. environmental education conference

Abhayjeet Sachal to present at the Southeastern Environmental Education Alliance conference in Florida

11-year sentence for wife’s death ‘a double-loss’ for family

Kalsi’s adult children on hand for sentencing

UPDATE: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in South Surrey

70-year-old woman airlifted to hospital

Clayton Heights students witness ‘indecent act,’ second report made in two weeks

Two incidents took place in same area of Clayton less than two weeks apart

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

5 to start your day

Right-wing activist barred from U.K., woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior and more

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

President Vladimir Putin seems self-assured and confident of victory in the election on Sunday, March 18.

Syria marks 7 years of war; thousands leave besieged enclave

Turkey’s President hoped the Syrian town of Afrin would be encircled by its forces by Wednesday evening

Mueller witness is convicted pedophile with shadowy past

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has spent the last 10 months investigating possible Trump-related wrongdoings

Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks

Newly acquired forward Jason Chimera, 38, records first goal and assist with Anaheim

Most Read

l -->