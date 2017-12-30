Critter Care intern Farah Athie moves a donated Christmas tree into storage at the animal rescue centre. A public plea for trees for the animals under the care of the Langley facility drew a better than expected response. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Plea for used Christmas trees by Langley animal rehab centre gets generous response

Critter Care had all it needed in less than a day

No more trees, thanks.

Public response to a Critter Care appeal for used Christmas trees was better-than-expected, with more than enough confers landing at the Langley wild animal rehabilitation facility in less than a day.

“About 50 to 60 trees,” estimated animal care supervisor Brooklynn Martin.

“That’s enough for every animal.”

Interns were piling trees up in an unused animal enclosure on Saturday, after Martin posted a thank-you message on the Critter Care Facebook page.

“We are now full,” Martin said.

The trees, which arrived with decorations and tinsel removed, will be used as “enrichments” for the hundreds of injured or orphaned wildlife, including raccoons, opossums, fawns, coyotes cubs, bears, skunks and more that arrive at the centre in South Langley.

Critter Care rehabilitates between 900 and 1200 mammals a year, many of whom stay in care for at least six to nine months and some as long as 18 to 24 months.

