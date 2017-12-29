SENIORS’ SCENE: Begin 2018 with a splash

Start the New Year off with a dip in Semiahmoo Bay at the 48th Annual Polar Bear Swim.

Swimmers are invited to meet at the White Rock, just east of the pier on Jan. 1. Swim will start at noon, presented by Rotary and sponsored by the City of White Rock.

Check out polarbearplunge.ca

All activity groups resume next week at Kent Street Activity Centre.

Come see us Tuesday, Jan. 2 and enjoy a delicious, nourishing hot lunch in our coffee shop followed by a game of bingo at 1 p.m.

A great way to keep your mind active and spend a fun afternoon in the company of friends.

Calling all men! Reduce the rate of bone loss, strengthen muscles and improve balance in this exercise program for men only.

Osteofit aims to provide safe and gentle exercises for individuals with minimal previous exercise experience.

Register now, at 604-541-2199, for a free trial class on Jan. 9, 1:15-2:15 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre.

The Tong Louie YMCA in Surrey offers a “Gentle Joints” fitness program in warm water.

With the aid of a moveable pool floor for easy entry, enjoy a combination of body movements, stretches and exercises in a friendly, social atmosphere.

The 12-week program begins Jan. 9. The White Rock Recreation and Culture mini bus will provide the transportation from White Rock.

If participation in the program does not interest you, register instead for swim and social, a chance for a relaxing swim in the pool and then a soak in the hot tub.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

Mindful eating helps to reduce overeating, lose weight, overcome emotional eating and struggling with food. It is among the easiest and most enjoyable mindfulness practices you will experience.

Try it, your eating will never the the same!

This workshop will be held at the Kent Street Centre on Saturday, Jan. 13, 12-1:15 p.m.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

The Kent Street Activity Centre offers entry-level computer classes, including Gmail, Introduction to Computers using Window 10, Mac 101 and more.

Navigation for Windows 10 starts Jan. 8 and will let you have a more in-depth look at how to be more “hands-on” with your device.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for any of these programs or online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Watch musicians of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra rehearsing under the direction of world-class conductors at the Symphonie Fantastique.

This 55+ excursion on Jan. 26 to the Orpheum still has space left.

Call 604-541-2199 to reserve your spot now on our 21-passenger mini bus.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.