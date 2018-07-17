SENIORS’ SCENE: Come by for a card game

A perfect way to escape the heat is to join the Kent Street Activity Centre’s Cribbage & Bid Whist players every Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. in the air-conditioned auditorium.

This enthusiastic and friendly group always welcomes new members for an afternoon of fun.

Remember, you can come and try out this activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

• • •

Restorative Yoga uses gentle yoga techniques to restore optimal breathing, learn body awareness and re-pattern movement.

Join Melanie Henderson on Mondays 3:15-4:30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Gently strengthen to regain health and vitality.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The White Rock Sea Festival is still looking for volunteers for Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

Get involved in your community, meet new friends, help others, build leadership skills and have fun!

For more, visit www.whiterockcity.ca

• • •

Strengthen, tone and burn calories on a dynamic cardio-equipment circuit in the Centre for Active Living gym.

Led by a certified fitness instructor, participants are encouraged to go at their own pace.

This five-session course is on Mondays, 10-11 a.m. Drop in is also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Do you have back or neck pain?

Get to know your spine and learn gentle yoga practices with certified Yoga instructor Melanie Henderson on Friday, July 20, 2:15-4:15 p.m at the White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

There are still a few seats left on the Friday, July 27 excursion to Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park to enjoy the Tony Award winning musical Cinderella.

This 55+ excursion includes admission and transportation. There will also be a stop for dinner before this fairy-tale classic transports you into a magical world of dreams come true and happily ever after. Don’t miss out; call 604-541-2199 to register now.

• • •

Don’t forget that the Kent Street Activity Centre will remain closed for maintenance Monday, July 30 to Monday, Aug. 7.

We look forward to seeing everyone back very soon, as regular office hours resume Tuesday, Aug. 8.

All activity groups will start up again at the centre the week of Aug. 8.

For an update of what groups are meeting or information on how to become a White Rock Recreation and Culture member, please call the White Rock Community Centre at 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.