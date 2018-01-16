SENIORS’ SCENE: Lots to do at Kent Street

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you tonight for some social dancing to live music. Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10 p.m., and refreshments served midway.

This week’s featured band is Inner Mild. Cost is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

…

If you enjoy working with wood you might be interested in joining the Peninsula Woodcarvers. This activity group meets every Tuesday at Semiahmoo Secondary School from 6-9 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

Come try this group three times before becoming purchasing a membership. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

…

Are you someone who loves to travel but hates hauling around a big suitcase or paying airline luggage fees? Discover how to travel in all climates, for any length of trip using only a carry-on bag. This fun and interactive class will teach you how to skip the lines and the baggage carousels and be on your way faster. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

…

One of the best-kept secrets in White Rock is the Kent Street Activity Centre coffee shop. The coffee shop is open to anyone in the community to drop in for fabulous homemade cuisine, including delicious soup and sandwiches, fresh baked goodies and hot lunch specials. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

…

Are you a person that enjoys getting your exercise at the start of the day? Drop into Stretch and Strength 55+ Monday or Wednesday, 8:30–9:30 a.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Strengthen your muscles and improve flexibility using light weights and resistance bands. Senior drop-in price is only $5.25, or purchase a group-fitness swipe pass for an even better discount. Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

…

Don’t forget to mark Saturday, Feb. 24 on your calendar. That’s when the Kent Street Senior Society is hosting a Book and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kent Street Centre auditorium. Donations of gently-used books can be dropped of at the centre during regular business hours. No magazines or encyclopedias, please. For more information, call 604-541-2231.

…

A few seats are still available on the 55+ excursion that includes a local market tour and a Thai cooking class. Join Pat Falkner at the Hen-Long Asian Market and shop for ingredients to create colourful curries, Pad Thai, green papaya salad and many more Thai dishes. After the tour head, back to the Kent Street Activity Centre kitchen to prepare a wonderful Thai meal as a group with the food that was purchased.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St, is open to persons 55 years of age or better. New members are welcome. For more information on activities, programs and volunteer opportunities please call the Centre at 604-541-2231.