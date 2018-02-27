SENIORS’ SCENE: Play cards on Thursdays

Cribbage and bid whist games held weekly

Kent Street Activity Centre invites all cribbage and bid whist players every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. in the auditorium.

Newcomers are welcome to a three-visit guest pass before purchasing a White Rock Recreation and Culture membership.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

Essential-oil blending is an art form.

Learn how to create effective therapeutic blends with a pleasing scent on Monday, March 5, 7-9:30 p.m., at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

To register for Aromatherapy and Blending, please call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Did you know that there is growing evidence that being in nature actually promotes better health?

Connect with nature and like-minded individuals on a weekly walk to nearby trails. Transportation to the trail is included, as well as pickup from all three White Rock recreation centres.

The next Thursday walk is on March 1.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Expand your repertoire of meat-free dishes at an International Vegan workshop on Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Make soups, salads and entrée dishes that combine different ethnic-flavoured, plant-based dishes.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this hands-on and demonstration cooking class.

• • •

Are you a new member of the Kent Street Activity Centre or thinking of becoming one?

You are invited to the New Members Social on Monday, March 26, 2-3:30 p.m. to find out about all the exciting activities and programs offered.

Call 604-541-2231 to register for this free event.

• • •

The Kent Street Players are a seniors performing-arts group for both experienced and beginner actors who would like to perform theatre for senior centres and residences in the Lower Mainland.

The group meets on Friday afternoons from 3:15-6:15 p.m. to rehearse and improve their craft and learn from each other.

Drop down one Friday and try out this activity group before becoming a paid Recreation and Culture member.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

Most Read

