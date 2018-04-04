SENIORS’ SCENE: Tulips, Spanish and prevention on agenda

Day trip to La Conner and Mount Vernon planned for April 17

What are you doing on Tuesday afternoons?

If you enjoy a game of chance, then drop down and try your luck at bingo at the Kent Street Activity Centre from 1-3 p.m.

Not a White Rock Recreation and Culture member? Come try out bingo or any activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

Call 604-2231 for more information, or drop into the centre anytime to check out all the activities you can become involved in at this fun and welcoming recreation centre.

• • •

If you are over 65 and need assistance with completing your income tax return, community volunteers are available to help file your tax returns electronically.

This free service is provided to seniors on low income with simple forms. If you meet this criteria, please drop off your forms at the Kent Street Activity Centre front desk to be E-filed.

Call for more information at 604-541-2231.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre has two spring excursions that still have a few seats available.

On Tuesday, April 17 take a trip to La Conner and Mount Vernon for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. The area comes alive with a brilliant display of colour with over 200,000 flowering bulbs. Enjoy lunch at the Kiwanis club Salmon BBQ, a visit to Tulip Town boasting a magnificent indoor flower and garden show and free time in La Conner.

Then, on Wednesday, April 18, head to the Sunshine Coast with Joy Brown and enjoy lunch and dessert at the Rockwater Resort, voted by the New York Times as one of B.C.’s best resorts.

Spend the afternoon exploring Roberts Creek and visiting Gibsons.

These are two trips you will not want to miss!

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Are you planning on taking a trip to Europe in the next little while and want to learn some basic Spanish language conversation and pronunciation?

Beginner Spanish lessons are offered on Monday, April 23, 7-8 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre, and on Thursday, April 26, 11 a.m. to noon at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Drop down to Kent Street Activity Centre for this week’s Wednesday night dance.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Silver Stars will be on stage until 10 p.m.

Everyone 50+ is welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

• • •

This Thursday and Friday, White Rock Recreation and Culture and White Rock Community Policing will be holding two days of safety and empowerment workshops, 9 a.m. to noon, at the White Rock Community Centre.

Cost is only $10 and includes refreshments and raffle prizes. Workshops on Brain Wellness, Frauds and Scams, Emergency Preparedness, Driver Testing and more.

Pre-registration is required. Register at calling 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

