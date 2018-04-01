Const. Wagner and police dog Fraser demonstrate for students at White Rock Elementary March 16. (Contributed photo)

Showing dogged determination

Police K9 team visits White Rock schools

Two classes of students at both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries got an up-close look at one of the Mounties’ four-legged officers recently, when Const. Kent Wagner and Fraser paid a visit.

The team did training demonstrations March 16, and Wagner told tales of suspect apprehensions, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.

They, along with retired police dog Timber, were at the schools as part of a reward to the students, Sears said.

 

Contributed photos White Rock RCMP Const. Wagner and police dog Fraser demonstrate for students at White Rock Elementary March 16.

Previous story
Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

Project first mentioned at Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

New service was created when cancer society cancelled program to get patients to appointments

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Stealth season effectively over

Just three meaningless games remain for Vancouver after club eliminated from post-season contention

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Most Read

l -->