Showing dogged determination

Const. Wagner and police dog Fraser demonstrate for students at White Rock Elementary March 16. (Contributed photo)

Two classes of students at both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries got an up-close look at one of the Mounties’ four-legged officers recently, when Const. Kent Wagner and Fraser paid a visit.

The team did training demonstrations March 16, and Wagner told tales of suspect apprehensions, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.

They, along with retired police dog Timber, were at the schools as part of a reward to the students, Sears said.

Happy #NationalPuppyDay to all the cute puppies out there, but especially to Ice, Kandy, Kasper & Fraser who have come this past year to give AMAZING super cool demonstrations to our students @PeaceArchElem @WhiteRockLearn #whiterock #sitstayrollover #LowermainlandRCMP pic.twitter.com/KvEH983Rnh — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) March 23, 2018