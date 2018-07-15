SilverStar Mountain Resort cut the ribbon at 11am opening up for the first riders on the gondola. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

SilverStar officially opens Gondola

The brand-new gondola is now offering scenic rides for visitors on SilverStar Mountain Resort.

SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrates the Grand Opening of the brand-new Gondola Saturday and it was a party attended by thousands on the mountain.

The celebrations was marked by free gondola rides, free BBQ, live music and games for the whole family.

“It’s been a great day,” said Wesla Wong, media relations and communications. “There’s been a great turn-out so thanks to everyone in the Okanagan community for coming to celebrate with us.”

The Dobbelmayr gondola is the results of 14 months of construction and several years of planning and the process was not all trouble-free.

“The process has been a bit of a bump on a pickle. We had the snow in June — 30 centimetres — so it did put back construction a little bit,” Wong explains. “But it’s here now, we are in mid-July and we have the rest of the summer for our visitors to come up and enjoy this enhanced experience”.

The new gondola is replacing the previous Summit Chair Lift and will take riders to the top of the mountain in a scenic ride from the village to the top of the mountain in less than five minutes.

Owen Pearson and his dad Jason Pearson was among the first in line and could barely contain the excitement. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Brothers Jimmy and Elijah Roberts reaching the heights after having waiting for more than an hour in line at the base. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Thousands was transported to the top of the mountain at the Grand Opening. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

The gondola is not only for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. Several trails for the hiking enthusiast which can be rewarded with breathtaking views. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

