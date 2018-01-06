(File photos)

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

A slideshow highlighting some of the people, issues and events featured in this week’s Peace Arch News.

Dressed to the nines: how one B.C. family is addressing autism

Fleetwood stabbing sends two to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one man was stabbed, the second man suffered ‘other injuries.’

Man who escaped police custody at Surrey hospital arrested

Richard Mantler, 46, arrested Friday afternoon

Surrey councillor defends solar-powered crosswalk lights

But a Guildford resident says he can’t understand why the city would do such a ‘stupid thing’

Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, after anonymous flyers distributed

Developer Geoff Barker hopes to build townhouses, condos in South Surrey neighbourhood

Fraser Valley library staff pick their top reads of 2017

Frances Thomson, community librarian at the George Mackie Library, compiled a list for Delta readers

More pets getting pot

Maple Ridge dispensary said dog treats are popular

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Women’s March Canada coming to the Fraser Valley

The idea for a valley version came from the Women’s March on Washington last year

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing was en route to Vancouver: RCMP

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Dressed to the nines: how one B.C. family is addressing autism

Chilliwack family test-trying CalmWear: a line of clothing to suppress sensory processing disorders

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

