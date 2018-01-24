File photo South Surrey resident Alexander Magnussen speaks at a TEDx event in Langley.

South Surrey self-advocate WOWs

Alexander Magnussen celebrated with Community Living BC award

A South Surrey man who strives to build awareness and understanding for people with diverse abilities is among five winners of a Community Living BC 2017 Widening Our World (WOW) award.

Alexander Magnussen, chair of Semiahmoo Self Advocates, was named in a news release Wednesday announcing the winners.

The WOW awards, in their ninth year, recognize the recipients’ “courage, leadership, innovation and dedication in supporting their communities to more fully include people with diverse abilities,” the release states.

Forty-seven nominations were received from across B.C. last fall, each one lauding a nominee’s efforts to build inclusion, create employment opportunities or increase access to community and social networks for people with developmental disabilities.

In nominating Magnussen, Jill Glennie – involvement co-ordinator at Semiahmoo House Society, who was herself nominated for a WOW award – describes him as “an Inclusion Consultant and Advocate.”

“He speaks to hundreds of people every year, promoting awareness, understanding, inclusion and support for people with diversabilities,” Glennie wrote.

In addition to chairing SAS – which formed to, among other things, promote inclusion – Magnussen uses the public stage to encourage people not to be too quick to judge someone’s abilities by how they look.

“They may not be presenting themselves in the way they want to, but there’s a secret genius in there,” he told Peace Arch News in 2016.

His efforts have also extended to provincial and national levels.

In November of 2016, he and fellow SAS member Mikayla Robinson were selected to participate in a National Youth Forum in Ottawa; Magnussen also participated last June in B.C.’s first-ever Disability Pride Celebration and March.

Other WOW award recipients are Langley’s Nick Norani and John Archibald; Peggy Nancarrow in Esquimalt; and Eve Reinarz in Nanaimo.

The awards are to be presented in each winner’s hometown in February and March, the release states.

Previous story
Cat saved by new Langley vet fund
Next story
White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

Just Posted

Candidates set sights on former Surrey mayor during final debate

Dianne Watts questioned on her platform

Safeway closures at two Surrey stores will end 251 jobs

Grocery stores to be closed at Newton Town Centre, Strawberry Hill in May

Victoria father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Police ‘actively investigating’ fire at White Rock’s Deals World

Witnesses to Dec. 27 blaze sought

Surrey First Education slate to seek re-election this fall

All six current Surrey trustees announce intention to run in the 2018 civic election

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Police call on public’s help in case of missing mom now deemed suspicious

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing on Jan. 10, after failing to pick her children up from school

Most Read