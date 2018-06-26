Surrey Heritage Rail to host Canada Day celebrations

Dedication of Frank Horne Discovery Centre to be held at Cloverdale site on June 30

Passengers can ride Interurban railcars at the Canada Day celebrations at Surrey’s Heritage Rail. (File) Passengers can ride Interurban railcars at the Canada Day celebrations at Surrey’s Heritage Rail. (File)

This Canada Day weekend, discover something new at Surrey’s Heritage Rail.

Cloverdale’s unique heritage experience is run by the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, which has acquired, restored and now operates historic B.C. Electric Railway cars.

On Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to come down to the museum, car barn and railway to go for rides on the velocipede, the speeder, and a 100-year-old Interurban railcar. There will also be a birthday cake to celebrate Canada’s 151st anniversary.

On Saturday, the society will hold a special dedication ceremony for the Frank Horne Heritage Railway Discovery Centre at noon.

Frank Horne passed away in 2012 at 90 years of age. He was the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway’s tireless booster, and the face of the society’s efforts to put a working Interurban to the track.

Horne was a motorman from 1946 to 1951, and worked on the 1225, the first car that the society restored. He had hoped to one day drive the car again. He died mere months before he could see that dream become a reality.

He is honoured with a statue by sculptor Paul Slipper along Cloverdale’s main street, 176 Street. He is seen in his hat and uniform, which he often wore to open houses and events, checking his pocket watch.

The Frank Horne Heritage Railway Discovery Centre allows visitors to explore the history of the BCER, with guided tours and hands-on learning opportunities.

Surrey’s Heritage Rail is located at 176A Street and Highway 10 in Cloverdale. It is open Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through September 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Surrey’s Heritage Rail, or to book your tickets online, visit the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society website at fvhrs.org.



