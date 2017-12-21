Surrey RCMP embodying the Christmas spirit

They donated over 10,000 pounds of food, 4,200 toys, and over $10,600 during the holiday season

The Surrey RCMP were in a giving mood this holiday season, and we’re not talking about handing out tickets.

Surrey RCMP were proud to announce that a record number of donations were collected this past week from the public and RCMP staff in support of their two holiday initiatives.

From Dec. 1st to 14th, Surrey RCMP held their annual ‘Pack the Police Car’ event across the city.

After collecting donations for two weeks, Surrey RCMP officers delivered over 10,000 pounds of food and over $7,000 in cash to local food banks and Christmas hamper programs.

“This annual event always brings out the best in our community and we are so thankful to residents for supporting this worthwhile cause,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a press release. “Your kindness and generosity will ensure those struggling within our community are properly taken care of this holiday season.”

Beneficiaries of Pack the Police Car program can be found by visiting the Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank, and Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program.

That wasn’t the Surrey RCMP’s only giving initiative this holiday season.

On Dec. 19th, 2017 over 4,200 toys and $3,600 were delivered to BC Children’s Hospital as part of Surrey RCMP’s contribution to ‘Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive’.

Keian passed away at the age of six in 2013 after losing his battle against cancer. The Surrey RCMP honoured his giving spirit by starting the Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

Toys and cash donations were collected from the public and employees and staff at Surrey RCMP’s six offices between Dec. 1st and 15th.

“Thank you to everyone who donated so generously,” says Constable Mark Peterse in a statement. “We were overwhelmed by the tremendous response by the community and our own staff. “The toys will help make this Christmas that much brighter for children and their families at B.C. Children’s Hospital.”

For more information on “Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive”, please visit their Facebook page or find them on Twitter.



