From left, master glassblower Robert Gary Parkes and Jay Regitnig opened their doors for demonstrations this Family Day weekend. (Kieran O’Connor video/photo)

Artist Robert Gary Parkes invited residents to his Loafing Shed Glass Studio (9060 184 St.) Saturday to teach the community about the art of blowing glass.

Family Day weekend demonstrations are to take place Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will learn how blown glass is made, complimentary hot chocolate and cookies are available at the free event.