Bald eagle. (Submitted photo)

The Birds and Trees event to take place in South Surrey

David Hancock will speak on the value of trees and their relationships with birds at 7 p.m.

An opportunity to learn about The Birds and The Trees will take place at Ocean Park Community Hall March 4.

David Hancock will speak on the value of trees and their relationships with birds at 7 p.m.

Hancock is a biologist, conservationist, write, publisher and lecturer.

According to a news release, Hancock has spent most of this life studying the west coast and Arctic wildlife.

His current study on the urban bald eagle in Vancouver has turned up more than 400 nesting pairs in the Vancouver area.

The will feature a question and answer portion after the presentation.

