Time to celebrate new beginnings

The new year is here and the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary is already gearing up for an exciting year of fundraising and giving back to the hospital.

It is a long tradition for the auxiliary that we celebrate the arrival of the first baby born in our hospital each year. The mother is given a bouquet of flowers, specially made for her by our Flower Power group.

The baby is given a Teddy bear and other gifts, including a hand-knitted layette with a jacket and matching booties. The baby is also presented with a onesie with the words, ‘I was born at Peace Arch Hospital’ on it.

We want to thank everyone in the community for supporting the many sales and activities that we held last year – everyone who participates in our fundraisers from bridge luncheons, golf tournament, Naughty and Ice, linen sales, Grinch tree sales, bake sales and jewelry sales.

Leading up to Christmas many people, including the staff at the hospital, supported our sales in the hospital cafeteria, did some shopping and bought goodies at our numerous bake sales.

This past Christmas season, many customers were able to do some of their seasonal shopping at our gift shop located in the lobby of the hospital.

The support of our gift shop helps with our fundraising.

The Superfluity Shop had a large Christmas department this year. Many of the volunteers decorated the shop and displayed the items so well that it made a huge difference to their sales. This shop has more than 130 dedicated volunteers who help make it a success.

This past year, the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society was able to raise more than $300,000 toward much-needed equipment and patient comforts for our community.

We thank everyone.

New spring and summer clothing is arriving at our gift shop weekly, please drop by for a visit.

The auxiliary is always looking for new members. Men are needed to help at our Superfluity Thrift shop. If you would like to join this energetic group of people please pick up a membership package at the information desk at the hospital, at the Superfluity Shop located at 15163 Prospect Ave., or on our website at www.pahas.ca

Felicity Matthews writes monthly for the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary.