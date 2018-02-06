VIDEO: Cupcake Day means financial treat for dogs and cats

The annual fundraiser will help shelters like Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society, is hoping cupcake sales will benefit adoptable cats like this one. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

There’ll be plenty of cake and frosting for humans, but National Cupcake Day is really all about our animal friends.

The annual even will be back on Feb. 26 this year, and Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter is one of the local shelters that is organizing fundraisers.

The event is simple: supporters bake and sell cupcakes, to friends, co-workers, family, or members of the public. The proceeds go towards shelters either through direct donations or via the National Cupcake Day website.

This year, you don’t even have to like cupcakes to support the Langley shelter, said Langley Animal Protection Society executive director Jayne Nelson.

WATCH: What programs benefit from National Cupcake Day?

The IGA in Walnut Grove is selling paper cupcakes this month, with the benefits going to LAPS and their shelter.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Nelson.

Several other local businesses have registered teams to support the shelter and LAPS this year, including Langley Township, Mountain View Veterinary Hospital, and a team of volunteers dubbed the Dream Team.

“They bake dozens and dozens and dozens of cupcakes,” Nelson said.

“We’ll be having a party that day here of course,” Nelson said, but there are a number of other locations expected to host cupcake sales as well.

The money raised from the sales goes to the shelter programs that go above and beyond simply housing and feeding their dogs and cats. Spay and neuter programs and a trap-neuter-release program for cats are among the efforts that are boosted by Cupcake Day.

People can register a team and pick a Lower Mainland shelter at the National Cupcake Day website.