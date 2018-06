Volunteers spent the morning removing English ivy and Himalayan blackberry from Ruth Johnson Park

Gatlin Meyer, 4, helps by digging out and removing a Himalayan blackberry root at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Lower Mainland Green Team spent Saturday morning removing invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park.

A group of about 10 volunteers spent the morning digging up Himalayan blackberry and English ivy.

Among the volunteers were White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer, who has participated Green Team restorations before, and White Rock-South Surrey MP Gordie Hogg.