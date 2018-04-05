VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

In honour of ‘Throwback Thursday’ today, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Tweeted out a fascinating video of Langley and Surrey in 1966.

The video, which is part of the BC Road Trip Time Machine series, takes viewers along Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge and into Langley.

Needless to say, the lower mainland looked a bit different in 1966. Watch below and join us back in time for a drive along #BCHwy1 over the old #PortMann bridge and through #SurreyBC and #LangleyBC. #ThrowbackThursday #TimeMachine pic.twitter.com/EwAjJeZ9nE — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 5, 2018

