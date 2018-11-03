Volunteers are sought for the Christmas on the Peninsula Festival, set for Nov. 24, to help with activities including a market planned for the White Rock Community Centre. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers sought for White Rock Christmas fest

Christmas on the Peninsula set for Nov. 24

Volunteers are sought for this year’s Christmas on the Peninsula Festival.

The event, in its 10th year annual, is set for Saturday, Nov. 24, and is expected to draw thousands of people to the White Rock Community Centre and other venues for activities, concerts, a Christmas parade and more.

Typically, between 160 and 200 volunteers are needed, festival president Liv Butow said in a news release, “both for the days leading up to the event as well as on the festival day.”

“We have a great organizing team, but it would be great to make the work load a bit lighter for them,” Butow said.

For information on volunteering, or for more about the festival itself, visit www.christmasonthepeninsula.com or call 604-542-3776.

