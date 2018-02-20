Whalley cadets fundraising in Surrey this weekend

Dollars raised are more important than ever, with 767 Dearman Squadron on the hunt for a new home

Cadets will be out in force this weekend as part of a twice-a-year fundraising effort.

Youth will be out in full uniform with tin cans collecting money, also called “tagging,” from Friday night through Sunday in shifts, set up at the entrances of various North Surrey stores.

“We’re sort of based north of 72nd Avenue,” explained Jackie Crawford, chairperson of the parent sponsoring committee of the 767 Dearman Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, based out of the Whalley Legion.

“So we’ll be in both malls, Central City and Guildford, and grocery stores including both Superstores, Save-On Foods, No Frills and T&T,” she added.

The youth will be collecting money that will go towards keeping their programs running.

“The money goes toward things like transportation to events, different forms of sporting events and instruments for the band,” said Crawford.

“We do band competitions with all of the squadrons in the Lower Mainland and have to rent buses to take them to that. Last year, for example, we bought new basketball uniforms because we compete with other squadrons. We have a first-aid team and last year we bought dolls to teach the cadets about CPR.”

This year, the funding is perhaps even more important than in the past, explained Crawford.

“Coming up shortly, the (Whalley) legion is being torn down,” she elaborated. “The big Veterans Village is coming in so we will lose our home for a few years until construction is complete. We’re still in the progress of securing a new location and will end up having to pay rent, where as the legion we pay and they give the money back to us, they’ve been very good to us.

“We’re kind of having a bit of a panic,” she added.

The last fundraising campaign was held in October of 2017, said Crawford, when the cadets raised roughly $13,000.

“It was an unheard of amount but it was phenomenal. Everyone stepped up and helped out. We’re hoping to make as much this time,” she said.

Participation in the fundraising effort is mandatory for cadets, noted Crawford. All of the roughly 160 cadets in the squadron, ages 12 to 18, will be involved this weekend, she said.

Crawford stressed how important cadet programming can be for youth.

“Teens that go all the way through cadets, they’re learning skills for life,” she told the Now-Leader. “We have first aid, we have band, we have biathlon. Some of our cadets throughout the province, these biathlon athletes go on to the Olympics. This is where they get their start.

“It’s community involvement, leadership skills, giving back, all of those important life skills,” she added.

Right now, the cadets’ home in the Whalley Legion is adjacent to the infamous 135A Street, home to a tent city that’s grown in recent years. Many people along the street struggle with drug addiction.

“Our cadets see the worst that there could be,” said Crawford. “Especially when weather’s well and they’re outside doing drills, a lot of those local people are wandering around. The cadets see the effects of that lifestyle and hopefully that’s deterring.

“I think that so many people often have bad things to say about the young people in the communities today, that youth are a problem, but its these the of programs that help keep the youth off the street and build them into strong adults with good life skills,” she added.

To learn more or get in touch with Crawford, email 767chair@gmail.com.



