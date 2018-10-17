Mileena Suarez, 16, reaches a check point at Campbell Valley Park. (Kim Becker photo)

White Rock cadet completes orienteering challenge

Mileena Suarez used a basic map to navigate to 15 check points

White Rock’s Mileena Suarez, 16, found her way.

The 907 Black Knights Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron corporal had a successful run at a cadet orienteering zone competition last weekend at Campbell Valley Park.

Suarez was given a basic map of the area on Oct. 13, and she had to collect stamps from 15 check points on a seven-kilometre journey.

“I feel really glad that I finished, but it was a lot longer than I had expected,” Suarez said in a news release. “I really enjoyed it, overall, it has been a great day.”

The trick to orienteering, she said, is paying attention, be cautious, and “make sure that you’re choosing the right path. It’s OK to take a minute to find out where you’re going, it’ll save you in the long run.”

More information on cadets can be found at cadets.ca

