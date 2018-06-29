Woman hoping ‘White Knight’ returns lost wallet

A White Rock woman is hopeful a “White Knight” will return her lost wallet.

Leslie Davison said she was out for an ice cream at White Rock’s East Beach June 24 and lost her wallet along Marine Drive, or in the parking lot.

“I cannot fly home to see my mum for her 94th birthday without any ID, I can only hope it comes before I was suppose to fly on Canada Day. It would be lovely to celebrate my mum back east,” she wrote to Peace Arch News.

She described the wallet as a small black ladies wallet.

“Of course I have cancelled all ID, however I am asking and begging for someone to find and drop off to RCMP or even the address on the driver’s licence,” she wrote.