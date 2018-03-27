Antique and Collectible Show returns to Cloverdale this weekend

Show will take place at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, March 31

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will take place this Saturday (Mar. 31) at the Cloverdale Agriplex.

Organizers are expecting more than 150 booths exhibiting all manner of antiques and collectibles.

Vendors are coming in from around B.C. and Alberta to set out their finds, which include everything from furniture to coins, stamps, vinyl records and vintage signs.

The show is organized by the Canadian Antique and Collectible Club, which held four shows in B.C. in 2017, all of which took place in Cloverdale. This Saturday’s event will be their second show of 2018; the first took place at the end of January.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is $5. Early bird admission is $10, and allows entry at 8 a.m. Admission for kids is free. The Cloverdale Agriplex is located at 6050 176 Street.



